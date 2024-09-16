Authorities Investigating South St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a south St. Cloud shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. The St. Cloud Police Department says while in the area on an unrelated call around 3:15 a.m., officers heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the 700 block of 6th Avenue South.

Once on scene, they found numerous people leaving the area of the alley located to the west of 6th Avenue. Authorities say they received limited cooperation from the people they found at the scene but have been able to determine that a large group of people were gathered in the alley at which time several gunshots were fired. No victims were found at the scene but there was a car with damage from what appeared to be gunshots.

The St. Cloud PD says while they were at the scene a 20-year-old Rochester man showed up at the St. Cloud Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, and he was not cooperative but did confirm he received the wound at the 6th Avenue alley location after someone fired shots in a dispute. The man was treated and released from the hospital. The incident remains an active investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.

