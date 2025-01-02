Authorities Arrest Three, Seek Fourth Suspect in Brazen Burglary

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Three people have been arrested and a fourth person is sought after a Sherburne County burglary that netted the thieves thousands of dollars.

The sheriff's office says two men entered an occupied home in the 10800 block of 305th Avenue Northwest and stole a safe containing more than $100,000 in cash.

The break-in happened on December 18th while a woman slept inside the home.

The sheriff's office says home security cameras caught the suspects leaving the home with the safe. The homeowner was able to give investigators the possible identity of one of the suspects on the surveillance video.

Several law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities assisted the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office in conducting hundreds of hours of surveillance and serving search warrants at numerous locations in multiple counties and cities.

Investigators have been able to recover $36,000 of the stolen money so far.

The sheriff's office says the two men who entered the home are 31-year-old Yonathan Gamboa Zambrano and 22-year-old Brandon Garcia-Becerril.

Gamboa Zambrano is being held in the Sherburne County Jail. Authorities believe Garcia-Becerril, who was seen carrying a gun, has fled to Mexico.

Two others believed to be involved, 21-year-old Carlos Veloz-Garcia and 20-year-old Jennifer Barrera Henriquez, are also jailed.

