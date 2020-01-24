Austin W. Ficek, 29, Princeton

October 24, 1990 - January 21, 2020

A Gathering will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, in Princeton, MN, for Austin W. Ficek, age 29 of Princeton, who passed away on January 21, 2020.

Austin Wade Ficek was born on October 24, 1990, to Wade and Beth (Beatty) Ficek in Orlando, Florida. Austin spent his youth as a wild and ambitious youngster, enjoying time with his family at the beach, and taking trips to Disney World. He was always seen in the water on his boogie board. In 2000, Austin and his family moved to Princeton where they have resided for over 19 years. He graduated from Princeton High School in 2009 and then went on to become a commercial roofer for Central Roofing Company. He was a proud member of the Local Union 96 and recently earned the title of Journeyman. He had a love of nature and enjoyed going kayaking, fishing, and geocaching with his beautiful eight-year-old daughter, Calla. Austin was quiet, but articulate, and was always hard-working and determined. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Austin is survived by his daughter, Calla Nicole; parents, Wade and Beth of Princeton; brother, Evan of Princeton; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Beverly Albert.