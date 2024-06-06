Auggie Grapentin, 87, St. Cloud

April 9, 1937 - June 2, 2024

attachment-Auggie Grapentin loading...

Albert “Auggie” Grapentin, age 87 of St. Cloud, MN, passed away, surrounded by his family, on June 2, 2024, at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Albert August was born to August and Eva (Steeves) Grapentin on April 9, 1937, in Princeton, the youngest of four children. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1955. Auggie met Colleen Peterson at the Kitten Club dance hall, and they were married on May 21, 1960. The Army brought them to Fort Dix, NJ, during Auggie’s time in the service. Auggie and Colleen then returned home to Princeton. They were blessed with two daughters and raised them in St. Cloud, spending summers at their lake cabin on Blackwater Lake. Auggie worked for 33 years at Northwestern Bell as an engineer retiring in 1990. He enjoyed his work so much that he began to work for Finley Engineering buying land rights.

So many memories were made on camping trips in the summer and on weekends at the cabin. Auggie and Colleen traveled to the Dominican Republic and much of Central America after the girls were grown. They traveled to Las Vegas and Laughlin, NV. In 2009, they replaced their cabin with a year-round home. Auggie loved to hunt and fish. He was a stock-car racer and worked as a flagman at the Princeton Speedway.

Auggie will be dearly missed by his daughters, Linda Grapentin of St. Cloud and Kelly Grapentin (Steve) Nelson of Andover; grandsons, Brady Nelson of Blaine and Kal Nelson of River Falls, WI; sister, Lois Anderson of Machesney Park, IL; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Colleen; and sisters, Grace (Burton) Anderson and Iris Cameron.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.