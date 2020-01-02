Audrey S. Imholte, 87, Clear Lake

January 1, 1932 - December 31, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, for Audrey S. Imholte, 87, of Clear Lake who passed away on Tuesday evening (just 14 minutes shy of her 88th birthday) surrounded by her loving family at her home. Her grandson, Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit after 9:30 a.m. at the church in Clear Lake on Saturday.

Audrey was born on January 1, 1932 in Waite Park to Rudolph and Evelyn (Zimmer) Gibson. She married Virgil “Doc” Imholte on September 25, 1954 in Marshalltown, IA. Audrey has lived in Clear Lake since 1955. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake where she participated in Christian Women. Audrey was a former member of the Clear Lake Lioness and also volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing cards, especially with her Monday card group, and working on crossword puzzles. Audrey loved spending time with her family, was always on the go and was a very social person. She loved her pets, classic country music and liked to keep busy.

Survivors include her daughters and son, Kathy (Ed) Ploof of St. Cloud, Karen (Richard) Kiffmeyer of St. Cloud, Ken (Rita) of Clear Lake, Karla (John) Koenig of St. Cloud, Karyl (Bill) Schepers of Sauk Rapids and Kristy (Mitchell) Lynch of Clear Lake; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and her dear friend and neighbor, Cathy Sindelir. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Virgil in 1999; and brother, Larry Gibson.