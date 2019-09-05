Arthur M. Schlangen, 65, Richmond

April 3, 1954 - September 4, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Arthur Schlangen, age 65, who died Wednesday at his home of natural causes. Inurnment will be in the St. Agnes Cemetery in Roscoe.

A visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary with Catholic United Financial. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the church.

Art was born in Richmond to Alfred and Elizabeth (Olmscheid) Schlangen. Art served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He enjoyed farming and was very involved in Stearns County Amateur Baseball League. He coached Little League and Legion baseball teams in Roscoe, Farming, and Richmond. Most recently he was the official score keeper for the Region Baseball Tournaments. He was member of the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame and was recognized by KARE 11 for many years of volunteering. Art was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and Catholic United Financial.

He is survived by his siblings, LeRoy (Peggy), Bernice Ellis, Ron (Marlene), Doris (Len) Peters, Mary Ethen, Karen (Jim) Rucks, Jan Welle, Ruth Schlangen, Sandy (Jim) Evens, Susan Miranda, Alver (Darlene); sister in law Barb Schlangen; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Denis, Richard, and James; brother in law Emil Ellis; niece Kelly Marquez and nephew Robert Schlangen.