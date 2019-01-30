Arthur J. Theisen, 88, Waite Park

December 25, 1930 - January 29, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Arthur J. Theisen, age 88, of Waite Park. Art passed away January 29, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, February 1, and after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Art was born December 25, 1930 in St. Cloud, MN to Peter and Hildegard (Fink) Theisen. After High School he served in the U.S. Navy from 1951- 1954. He married Janet Warzecka on January 24, 1956 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. He worked as a welder at the Burlington Northern Railroad for 41 years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, and Waite Park American Legion Post 428.

Art is survived by his children David Theisen of southeast St. Cloud, Dale Theisen of Waite Park and Debra (Dave) Feldeverd of New Munich, 7 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Art is preceded in death by his parents, wife Janet, son Daniel, and brothers Sylvan, Alfred, Alois and Steven Sr.

The family would like thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital, especially in the ICU, for care Art received.