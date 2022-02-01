Arthur J. Mohs, 78, Paynesville and formerly of Roscoe

May 16, 1943 - January 30, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Arthur J. Mohs, age 78, of Paynesville and formerly of Roscoe, who passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Paynesville Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Agnes Parish Cemetery in Roscoe. Masks will be required to be worn for the funeral services.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Art was born on May 16, 1943 to Joseph and Thekla (Winter) Mohs in Melrose, Minnesota. He married Louise Mary Schaefer on July 2, 1966 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in St. Martin. Art lived life to the fullest and knew how to have fun. Earlier in life he enjoyed softball and bowling, was always a big fan of the Twins and Vikings, liked playing cards with family and friends, and was a member of the St. Joseph’s Society, Knights of Columbus and Catholic United. Art also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He had various jobs, though most enjoyed working at Buerman Homes, owning a bar and bowling alley in Roscoe, and driving his semi-truck later in life.

Art is survived by his wife, Louise and three children, Brenda Mohs (Orlando) of Roscoe, Dean Mohs of Washington, DC, and Nicole (Jesse) Cromwell of Zimmerman; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers and sisters, Jerome Mohs, Ralph (Josephine) Mohs, Viola Leukam, Harvey (Evie) Mohs, Adeline (Martin) Scholoeder, Theresa (Ed) Brang, and Cathy Kluempke; sisters-in-law, Pam Mohs and Carol Mohs; brother-in-law, Gene Plachecki; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis Mohs and Joseph Mohs; sisters, Mary Plachecki, Dorothy (Joe) Holthaus and Angeline (Martin) Kalthoff; brothers-in-law, James Kluempke, Al Leukam and sister-in-law, Eleanor Mohs.

Louise and family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Paynesville doctors, nurses and the entire care team for the steadfast and kind care provided to Art throughout these past couple of years.