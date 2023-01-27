Arnold “Arnie” Patrias, 87, St. Cloud

October 1, 1935 - January 26, 2023

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Arnold Patrias, age 87 of St. Cloud. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Robert Harren will be the celebrant. Entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. St. Anthony’s Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.

Arnold “Arnie” was born on October 1, 1935 in St. Cloud, MN the son of Louis A. and Veronica A. (Schibilla) Patrias. He attended school in St. Cloud, graduating from Tech High School in 1953.

He was united in marriage on June 14, 1961 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley, MN. They then made their home in St. Cloud, where they raised their family. Arnie was a truck driver, working for McGarry Brother’s Construction, Smith Distributing, JM Oil Distributors, Sun Oil Company, and Phillips Recycling. He retired in 2005 at the age of 70 and he has continued to make his home in St. Cloud. Over a ten-year period, Arnie and Arlene took in 26 foster children needing a home.

In his free time, he was an avid golfer, participated in mixed doubles league bowling, he loved wood working, shopping for good deals, and spending time with his family. He was always looking forward to that next family get-together. He always had a new joke and couldn’t wait to share it. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud where he was an usher and was a past member of the Moose Lodge in Waite Park.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by, his step-mother Helen Patrias, step-father George Fisher and a half-brother John Patrias.

He is survived by; his wife of 61 years Arlene; four children, son Randy Patrias, son Rick (Debbie) Patrias, daughter Shari Heitzman, daughter Danna (Tim) Gasperlin; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; one brother Alvin Patrias; one-step sister Mary Sanders; and other relatives and many friends.