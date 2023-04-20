Man Sentenced for Armed Carjacking of a Delivery Truck

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Devils Lake, North Dakota man has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for carjacking a man at gunpoint.

According to court documents, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., 27-year-old Joshua Sinawa approached a bakery delivery box truck in the parking lot of a Cub Foods in Blaine.

While the delivery driver was in the vehicle’s driver seat, Sinawa approached the vehicle on the driver’s side, pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded that the victim get out of the vehicle.

Sinawa then forced him to walk into the Cub Foods store at gunpoint. Sinawa left the Cub Foods store while the victim remained inside and fled the scene in the stolen bakery delivery box truck.

