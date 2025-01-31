Arlan Broberg Sr., 89, St. Joseph

March 31, 1935 - January 29, 2025

Arlan Jonas Broberg Sr., 89, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. No funeral services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements have been trusted with the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Arlan was born on March 31, 1935 to Vernon and Judith (Danielson) Broberg. He graduated from Kimball high school in 1953 and enlisted into the Air Force following school. He served honorably until 1964. He went on to work from FMC for 10 years. Arlan moved to the iron range and lived there until 1988. He then moved to Minneapolis working as an automotive technician until 2000, when he moved to St. Cloud. He went on to work at National Vision for 25 years as an eyeglass technician. He was blessed to have had 5 children in his life. He loved hunting and fishing. Arlan had a good sense of humor and enjoyed all sorts of card games.

He is survived by his son, Arlan Broberg Jr.; daughter, Jeannie McNamara; grandchildren, Michael, Emily, Andrew, Nicholas, Brandon, Lucas, Ashley, Brittney, Chelsey, Bryan, Kari, Matthew, Amy Jo; great-grandchildren, Reed, Faith, Isaiah, Landon, Brycen, Audriana, Zachary, Myra, Wyatt, Brooke, Harlow, Tyler, Lily, Hunter, Nathan, Alexis; great-great grandson, Jaxton; siblings, Carol Christopher and Everett Broberg; and many nieces and nephews.

Arlan was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Judith; son, Leo; daughters, Joan Johnson, Melody Morrissey; grandson, Travis McNamara; brothers, Curtis, Vilas, Harley, Leland, Harold, Daryl Broberg; sisters, Norma Isakson, Margaret Affeldt-Bonnette, Barbara Haefel, Doris Marshall.