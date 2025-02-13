Arbor Hair Studio Acquires Hautigo Spa in Waite Park

Arbor Hair Studio Acquires Hautigo Spa in Waite Park

Michelle Meier, submitted photo

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Arbor Hair Studio in Waite Park is expanding its business.

Owners Michelle and Dustin Meier say they have bought Hautigo Spa and plan to move its services into the Arbor Hair Studio space in a few months.

Michelle and Dustin Meier, submitted photo
loading...

Hautigo has been in Waite Park for about six years, it was previously Face Logic prior to a name change.

The Meiers say services that the spa will offer will include custom blended facials, hydra facials, peel treatments, facial waxing, dermaplaning, and more.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Hautigo Spa will stay at its current location at 643 2nd Street South in Waite Park until construction is completed at Arbor Hair Studio's previous wedding lounge room.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born

Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers.

Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON