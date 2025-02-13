Arbor Hair Studio Acquires Hautigo Spa in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Arbor Hair Studio in Waite Park is expanding its business.

Owners Michelle and Dustin Meier say they have bought Hautigo Spa and plan to move its services into the Arbor Hair Studio space in a few months.

Michelle and Dustin Meier, submitted photo Michelle and Dustin Meier, submitted photo loading...

Hautigo has been in Waite Park for about six years, it was previously Face Logic prior to a name change.

The Meiers say services that the spa will offer will include custom blended facials, hydra facials, peel treatments, facial waxing, dermaplaning, and more.

Get our free mobile app

Hautigo Spa will stay at its current location at 643 2nd Street South in Waite Park until construction is completed at Arbor Hair Studio's previous wedding lounge room.

READ RELATED ARTICLES