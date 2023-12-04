Applications Open for Minnesota Hemp Growers

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Online applications are now open for a license to grow industrial hemp.

Anyone wishing to grow or process industrial hemp is required to have a license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The license is for industrial hemp only, it doesn’t cover the production of adult-use or medical cannabis.

Get our free mobile app

To qualify:

An online form must be completed, and first-time growers must pass a background check and submit fingerprints.

must be completed, and first-time growers must pass a background check and submit fingerprints. Pay the license fee of $400.00 for a grower license, and $500 for a processor license.

In addition, each lot of hemp requires pre-harvest THC testing, at $100 per test.

Applications must be submitted by April 30th, 2024, and are valid for the 2024 calendar year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES