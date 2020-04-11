Anthony “Tony” D. Kohl, 50, Sartell

January 1, 1970 - April 7, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony (Tony) D. Kohl announces his passing on April 7,2020, at age of 50 years. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Kelsi Sullivan of Princeton MN, his parents Dave and Mona Kohl of Sartell MN, and sister Stephanie (Douglas) Partch of Sartell. He will also be fondly remembered by his nephews Dylan Kohl (his Godson), Brian Partch and niece Becky Partch. He will also be forever remembered by his uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

Tony was born on January 1, 1970, at the Ortonville Hospital - the first New Year’s baby. He was the oldest of two children born to Dave and Mona. He lived the first three years on a farm east of Clinton MN. Later his family moved to Hutchinson, MN, Flint MI, Red Wing, MN and Sartell MN. He attended five years of school at Sunnyside School in Red Wing. He finished his schooling and graduated at Sartell High School. He also attended Hutchinson Technical College for Metals Technology (Non-destructive Testing).

Tony was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton, MN. He was confirmed at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell MN. In 2013, he purchased his home in rural Glenwood - three miles from Lake Minnewaska.

Tony worked at Electrolux in St. Cloud for over 28 years, until their closing in 2019. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). He took medical leave from his work in March 2019, when he was diagnosed with cancer. Tony’s hobbies and good times included fishing, electrical work, more fishing, woodworking, gardening, hunting, even more fishing, being at his home in Glenwood with his dad each weekend, ice fishing on Lake Minnewaska, pontooning, going on fishing trips both to Canada and Lake Michigan, feeding his gold finches and hummingbirds, playing cards and games, spending time and hanging out with family and friends and “FISHING”.

“Nothing makes a fish bigger than almost being caught.” (Author Unknown)

Tony is preceded in death by his grandparents Vernon and Ruth Zehringer and William and Evelyn Kohl. Also preceding him in death are aunts, Jeanne Lou Zehringer, Genevieve Morton, Adeline Kohl and uncles Don Kohl, Tom Schlimme, Alan Kohl and cousin Nicole Zehringer, and other extended family members.

A celebration of Tony’s life will be held later when it is safe to be together and talk about good times and share the memories we all have of him.

Fisherman’s Prayer

God, grant that I may live to fish, until my dying day.

And when it comes to my last cast. I then most humbly pray,

When in the Lord’s safe landing net, I’m peacefully asleep,

That in His mercy I be judged, as big enough to keep.