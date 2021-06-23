Another Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Accident
Get our free mobile app
Shorewood, MN (KROC AM News) - Another Minnesota motorcyclist has been killed.
The latest victim was killed around 6:00 pm Tuesday in the Twin Cities suburb of Shorewood.
The State Patrol report on the fatal accident says 20-year-old Parker Nelson of Wayzata was approaching an intersection when a small SUV pulled in front of him and his motorcycle hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Nelson died at the scene of the wreck.
The name of the 16-year-old female driving the SUV has not been released. She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
News update: Court appearances for two Rochester murder suspects.
Most Visited State Parks In Minnesota: Is Your Favorite in the List?
Minnesota has 66 beautiful state parks. The parks have an average of 9,700,000 visitors each year. Interestingly enough, nearly 19% of park visitors come from other states and countries, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Now, my favorite State Park is Jay Cooke in Carlton, MN, but it did not break into the top 5.