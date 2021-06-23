Another Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Accident

Get our free mobile app

Shorewood, MN (KROC AM News) - Another Minnesota motorcyclist has been killed.

The latest victim was killed around 6:00 pm Tuesday in the Twin Cities suburb of Shorewood.

The State Patrol report on the fatal accident says 20-year-old Parker Nelson of Wayzata was approaching an intersection when a small SUV pulled in front of him and his motorcycle hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Nelson died at the scene of the wreck.

The name of the 16-year-old female driving the SUV has not been released. She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

