Annette M. Lind, 64, Milaca

April 5, 1960 - June 6, 2024

attachment-Annette Lind loading...

Annette Lind, age 64 of Milaca, MN, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2024. Funeral Services will be at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Annette was born to Robert and Phyllis (Kowalsky) Lind on April 5, 1960, in Onamia. She retired from the DAC (Developmental Achievement Center) two years ago. Annette was a member of New Life Church in Princeton, and her faith was very important to her. She loved music, socializing with her family and friends, and the outdoors. Annette was instantly loved by whomever she met. As the family reporter she was quick to remind her family if they forgot something. Anette made sure everyone she met knew her name was Annette Lind.

Annette is survived by her siblings, Roger (Kathy) Lind of Princeton, Robert (Alvia) Lind of Gatesville, TX, Patricia (Dean) Maddox of Warner Robins, GA, Tammy Lind of Foley, Terry Lind of Milaca, and Sherry (Mike) Hanes of Aitkin; and brother-in-law, Duane Bonebrake of Milaca.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Mary Bonebrake.