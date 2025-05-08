Anna Mae Zempel, 69, Cold Spring

June 26, 1955 - May 4, 2025

Ann Zempel, a mother, nurse, and woman of many talents, passed away on May 4, 2025, at the age of 69. Born on June 26, 1955, in Saint Cloud, MN to Joseph and Frances Theis, Ann was known for her intelligence, creativity, and resilience through life’s challenges.

From a young age, Ann stood out for her sharp mind and artistic spirit. She excelled in speech during her high school years, showcasing her talent for communication and poise. She later expressed her creativity through short stories and poetry, as well as crafting and painting, pursuits she enjoyed privately but deeply.

Ann found professional success as a registered nurse, where her skill and dedication were evident. Her work touched countless lives, and her achievements in her career remain an important part of her legacy.

Ann’s life was not without challenges, and her relationships were often complex. Yet, through it all, her daughters, Mary and Laura, remained devoted to her. Their care and support were born of both love and a desire to ensure she had the best life possible despite difficult times.

Ann will be remembered for her intelligence, creativity, wit, and the enduring mark she left on those who knew her. She is survived by her daughters, Mary and Laura; siblings Kathy Theis, Linda (Randy) Smelter, Mary Theis, Karen Theis, John (Laurel) Theis, Jane (Vernon) Rausch, and Sheila Haberman; 6 nieces and nephews. Ann is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Ann’s life was one of contrasts-of struggles and triumphs, imperfections and beauty. Her story reminds us of the complexity of the human experience, and she will be remembered with love and understanding by those who knew her best.

A service will be held to honor Ann’s life on Monday, May 12th at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation starts at 9 am with service beginning at 11 am.

The family wishes to extend deep gratitude to the staff of Hilltop Health Care Center for the dedicated and compassionate care provided over the years.