Ann Thelen, 77, St. Cloud

October 19, 1945 - October 21, 2022

Ann Thelen, age 77 of St. Cloud, died Friday, October 21, 2022.

Yes, it is true, cancer won one; but only at the very end. Final Score: Cancer 1, Ann 65,000,000.

Born unto Mary (Morris) and Jerome Gorman, October 19, 1945. She grew up thriving in North Minneapolis, attending St. Bridgettes and then out of the first graduating class of the late, great Regina High School. She was then on to the U of M in English. Her brothers were John and Lawrence, her sister is Winifred Collins and another was Kathy Grendahl.

She married Mark Thelen in 1969. He continues on, dazed, puzzled and bereft. She was wonderful; quick witted, articulate, discerning and a whole raft of other qualities but you had to have met her and that would be all it took.

She worked as a case aid (really functioning as a juvenile probation officer) for Hennepin County. Then, out of the blue, her husband asked if she would consider moving to St. Cloud to start a recording studio. She said, “Sure” and TetraSonics was born only to evolve into the pioneering and successful downtown ad agency, Thelen Advertising.

She carved a path of equity for women in Central Minnesota business. She was prominent, leading gracefully but without compromise for social justice. She was the first woman elected to the board of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. She was an early winner of the Athena Award for Leadership and so much more. Times were different then and yet she was able to influence without ruffling feathers; perhaps because she was without pretensions, had a wonderful smile, a quick wit, a very good command of language and such a good heart.

To meet her was to like her, to get to know her was to love her.

At home in Sherwood Shores, every time she heard, “Look at that sunset!” she would drop what she was doing, go look and gasp appreciatively.

Funeral services and remembrance/celebration events will be private.