June 28, 1947 - November 20, 2025

Ann T. Meyer, dedicated wife, loving mother, sister and friend passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2025, following a stroke. Despite challenges to her mobility and health over the last eight years, she lived until age 78 with quiet dignity and faith.

Ann was born in Richmond, MN to Alphonse and Clara (Behnen) Braegelmann on June 28, 1947. She graduated from Albany High School and married her loving husband Edward Meyer on Oct. 12, 1973, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN.

Ann worked diligently for the State of Minnesota for 40 years. She enjoyed flower gardening, being in nature, crafting, garage sales and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She and Ed loved road trips and adventures across the United States, where Ann loved to share the driving.

Ann was a dedicated community member. She was recently recognized by the Cold Spring Lions Club where she dedicated 44 years of membership and service. She also served as a Befriender through St. Boniface Parish and attended a weekly bible study with treasured friends.

Ann’s nurturing spirit and easy ability to laugh will live on in her family. Especially her steadfast and loving husband, Edward (Ed) Meyer; her sons Brian (Becky) and Jeff (Suzanne); grandchildren Madelyn, Cassie, Sophie, Natalie, Aidan; and siblings Margaret (Marge) Nistler and Joe (Fuzzie) Braegelmann.

Ann was welcomed to her heavenly home by her parents; two infant sisters; and brother-in-law Richard Nistler. Her kindness and compassion touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by those who loved her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 24, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN, with burial following at St. Boniface Parish Cemetery.

A visitation will be held Sunday, November 23rd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue Monday from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.