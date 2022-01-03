Angel Luis Dominguez Rivera, 89, Sartell (formerly of Puerto Rico)

October 1, 1932 - December 29, 2021

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Angel Luis Dominguez, 89 of Sartell who passed away on Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be after 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Angel Luis Dominguez was born on October 1, 1932 in Jayuya, Puerto Rico to Tomas Dominguez and Carmen Rivera. He married Rosalia Gonzalez on December 3, 1956. While living in Puerto Rico, Angel worked in agriculture for many years and as a waiter for 26 years. He recently moved to Sartell. Angel loved music and played the harmonica and guitar. He was a true gentleman, was noble, humble and kind. Angel loved his family and he instilled in them a strong work ethic and the importance of family. Every single Saturday was reserved for his family and he enjoyed taking them out and celebrating them. He had a strong faith and was a Christian man. Angel was reliable, hardworking and was always available for anyone who needed help.

Survivors include his wife, Rosalia of Sartell; children, Angel of Connecticut, Carmen (Carlos) of Puerto Rico, William of Minnesota, Lillian of Puerto Rico and Samuel of Minnesota; grandchildren, Angelo, Anthony, Luis, Angelica, Rosangely (Samuel), Natalia (Guillermo), William, Michael, Jacob, Lillianshka, Juan and Marangely; great grandchildren, Fabian, Alanna, Alyannis, Gianny and Luis; sister, Miriam of Puerto Rico; brother, Roberto of Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Jorge.