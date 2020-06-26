Andrew M. Olson, 73, St. Cloud

July 29, 1946 - June 26, 2020

Funeral services will be private for Andrew M. Olson, age 73 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Interment will take place at later date.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Andy was born July 29, 1946 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Myron and Mary (Kryzsko) Olson. He married Marlys L. Westberg on April 12, 1969 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Andy was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital as a Distribution Clerk for over 40 years, retiring in 2009. He has been a resident of St. Benedict’s Senior Community since 2016.

Andy is survived by his wife, Marlys; daughter, Lynn; son, Robert; all of St. Cloud and sister, Barbara of Shoreview.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Andy’s family would like to thank St. Benedict’s Senior Community for their loving and compassionate care over the years.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.