Ambulance Driver Hurt in Crash

FORESTON -- An ambulance driver was taken to the hospital after he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday on Highway 23 two miles west of Foreston in Mille Lacs County.

Forty-three-year-old Jeremy Black of Mora was transferring a non-emergency patient westbound on Highway 23 when he lost control on the slush and freezing rain roads. The ambulance rotated clockwise, went off the road and rolled over onto the driver's side.

Black was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two passengers, 54-year-old Lisa Dayon of Mora and 51-year-old Peter Gagnon of Mora, were not hurt.