Mass of Christian burial for Ambrose “Amby” Schneider, age 85, of Albany, MN, will be held on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 11:00 am at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, with a time for visitation 1 hour before the service. Amby passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Amby was born on May 26, 1941, in Meire Grove, MN, to Joseph and Rosa (Kerkering) Schneider. He grew up in Meire Grove and attended grade school there, and then graduated from Melrose High School. After graduation, he worked several jobs in the area before being drafted by the US Army for the Vietnam War in 1964.

Before deployment, he married the love of his life, Ramona “Mona” Welle, on April 11, 1964. He was then sent on a one-year tour to Vietnam, in 1965, where he served in an artillery unit in both Cam Ranh Bay and Ho Chi Minh City. After returning home, he was honorably discharged from the Army in 1969 and, together with Mona, built a life full of love, hard work, and devotion to family. His life in Albany centered around his wife and two sons, Brian and Kurt, for which he provided a wonderful life by his work managing the Albany Golf Course, Albany Legion, and eventually opening Amby's Foods in 1974, which he and Mona proudly owned and operated for 40 years until retiring in 2014.

Amby will be remembered for his quiet dedication, gentle spirit, and the way he led by example - not through words but through his actions. He was a kind and thoughtful man who believed in doing what was right, fulfilling his responsibilities, and giving his best in all that he did. Dutiful and hardworking, he rarely sought recognition for his efforts, instead finding purpose in simply being there for the people he loved and doing what needed to be done. His strength was found in his quiet presence, his steady reliability, and the kindness he showed to others. Those who knew him will remember not only what he accomplished, but the way he lived - with humility, gentleness, compassion, and a quiet dedication that left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

He is survived by his sons, Brian (Karla) Schneider and Kurt (Anne Kent) Schneider; grandchildren, Kate (Garrett), Kasy, Cole (Meghan) and Kaiya Schneider, and Erin, Olivia, and Logan Harren; and his siblings, Hubert Schneider, Marcie Lensing, and Clarence (Carol) Schneider.

Amby was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Eddie, Norb, Roman, Delores, Alyce, and infant sister Leona; beloved grandson, Cody Schneider; and his loving wife of 61 years, Mona.

The Week That Was: In Photos (Sept. 24, 2026)

Obituary Submitted By Miller Carlin Funeral Home