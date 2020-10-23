Alvin Legatt, 70, Foley

February 7, 1950 - October 22, 2020

Alvin Legatt, age 70 of Foley, passed away October 22, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 26th at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 6:00 PM Monday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Military Honors will be provided by the Foley American Legion. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Alvin John Legatt was born on February 7, 1950 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Agnes (Petrich) Legatt. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Marines. He married Mary Jo Pekarek on June 14, 1975 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Alvin worked for Jack Frost and also for DCI for nearly 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed playing cards and socializing with his friends. Alvin also liked to fish and snowmobile. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, Foley and their children: Jessica (Ali) Zaidi, IL; Jeremy (Theresa), Foley; Melinda (Hatim) Kareem, IL; Nathan (Lindy), St. Cloud and 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Angie Fritz, Mayer; Frank, Sauk Rapids; Joe Jr. (Betty), Bloomington; Mary June (Roger) Pekarek; Foley; John (Patty), Sartell; Lucy (Kurt) Nelson, Rogers; Nancy Legatt, Florida; Emily Legatt, St. Cloud and David (Trudy) of Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Graig Legatt and twin brother, Albert.