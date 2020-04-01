Contact Us

Allen “Al” J. Roth, 85, Sartell

By WJON Staff April 1, 2020 11:42 AM

 

March 21, 1935 – March 27, 2020

 

 
Al RothGraveside services were private at St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery for Allen “Al” J. Roth, 85 of Sartell who died peacefully at home on Friday, March 27, surrounded by his family. Reverend Timothy Baltes officiated.

Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Al was born on March 21, 1935, to Edward and Leona (Meyer) Roth, in St. Joseph, Minnesota. He was united in marriage to Shirley Messer on August 23, 1958, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. They were blessed with two children, Mike and Cindy. He served in the National Guard for eight years.

Al worked at Donlin Company for 42 years, holding various positions until he retired. He was a hardworking, self-sufficient man who took pride in his life-long home that he built his with his own two hands. Al was an exceptionally talented woodworker, especially with his scroll saw. He created many beautiful pieces that will be forever cherished by his family. Along with his passion for woodworking, Al enjoyed gardening, bird watching and fishing. He also loved to bowl and has many trophies along with a 300 patch he was very proud of.

Al was preceded in death by his wife Shirley (2013), parents, and in-laws. He is survived by his children, Mike (Kim) of Cold Spring and Cindy (Steve) Doke of Belfry, Montana; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one step great grandson.

