Alice Mae Ellefson, 93, Sauk Rapids

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice for Alice Mae Ellefson age 93 of Sauk Rapids who died Friday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. David Edge will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:30. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in Rice.

Alice M. Ellefson was born in Clear Lake, MN to Victor and Anna (Moore) Anderson on December 19, 1927. Alice graduated valedictorian from Clear Lake High School in 1945 and after graduation attended a technical school in Minneapolis, MN for two years. Following graduation, she worked for Pillsbury Mills, Minneapolis, MN for four years. On September 1, 1951 Alice married Steven Ellefson Jr. they moved to Keewatin, MN, where Steve worked for the mines. The mines went on strike and they moved to Anoka, MN in 1953. Alice worked at AAA Auto as a travel agent and lived in her house in Sauk Rapids until September of 2019. She moved to Good Shepherd Apartments in Sauk Rapids following the sale of her home.

Alice’s deep faith led her to becoming a charter member of the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice, MN. She sang in the church choir and was also an usher, reader, greeter, bible study leader and participated in the Wings Program.

She is survived by her children: Bradley (Jan) Ellefson of Westport, SD; Barbara Ellefson of Sauk Rapids; Jeffrey (Sharon) Ellefson of San Juan Capistrano, CA; daughter-in-law, Karen Ellefson of Sauk Rapids: grandchildren, Justin and Matthew Ellefson, Phillip and Leanna Murphy, Leah Ellefson, Charlie (Amanda) Henkemeyer and Alex (Kelly) Henkemeyer, Noah Ellefson and Hannah (Andy) Eggert; great grandchildren, Lauren Eggert, Leo Henkemeyer and one on the way; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Hemen of Aberdeen, SD; brother-in-law, Cyril (Vicki) Ellefson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Ellefson Jr; son, Steven V Ellefson; parents, Anna and Victor Anderson; brother, Willard (Betty Jane) Anderson; sisters, Mary (Larry) Guentzel and Dorothy (Russell) Nelson.

Special thank you to Angela, Natalie, and Heather at Arise Cares, Dr. Amanda Lovold, and Quiet Oaks Hospice House.