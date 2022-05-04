Alfred August Baert, 98, Sartell

July 2, 1923 - May 2, 2022

attachment-Alfred Baert loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, MN for Alfred August Baert, age 98. He passed away with his family at his side on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his granddaughter Jennifer’s home in Sartell. MN. The Reverend Timothy Baltes will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the gathering space at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Alfred “Al” was born on July 2, 1923 at Maple Lake, MN, the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Paumen) Baert. He grew up in Maple Lake and graduated from Maple Lake High School with the class of 1941. He enlisted into the United States Army Air Corp on October 2, 1941. He served his country until his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force on July 31, 1962. He attained the rank of Master Sergeant serving during both WWII and the Korean Conflict.

He was united in marriage to Jean Shy on July 31, 1943 in Dayton, Ohio. Al and Jean lived in many places while Al was serving in the Army and later the Air Force. After his retirement in 1962 from the service, they lived in St. Cloud, MN, while he worked for the State of Minnesota in the Civil Defense Department. He also was involved in the Civil Air Patrol as Lt Col from July 28, 1963 until he retired in December 1998. He retired from the State Civil Defense Department in 1987 and continued to live north of Sartell where they had lived since 1977. After his wife of 58 years died on November 29, 2001 he continued to live north of Sartell.

During his retirement he was an avid outdoorsman and started the Minnesota Fishing Museum in 1989 in his basement. Later moving it to Little Falls, MN location in 1993. He was just inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame on April 22, 2022.

He was a long-time member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

In addition to his parents and wife Jean, he was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia, and one sister Isabelle.

He is survived by: daughter, Donna Jean (Steve) Rinehart, one son-in-law Joseph (Ann), four grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

Al and his family request that all memorials go to the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame at 304 Broadway, Little Falls, MN 56345.