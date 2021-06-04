Alexander Park Grand Opening Today in Cold Spring

IT'S TIME FOR FUN IN THE SUN

The long awaited and highly anticipated opening of the Firefighters Alexander Park in Cold Spring has finally arrived.

This afternoon from 4-8 pm, the Grand Opening of the Alexander Park will take place, featuring lots of fun for everyone.

The event is free for anyone to come enjoy in the fun.

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS DURING THE GRAND OPENING

Local Fire Departments will be coming together for this great event, and competing in the old tradition waterball fights to celebrate this big event.

There will also be lots of fun for the kids, with face painting, a bike raffle, and the Firefighters Splash Pad will be open for all to enjoy.

Music will start at approximately 5:35 pm, immediately following The National Anthem.  The Musical guest for this fun event is Fine  By Friday, who play a variety of music featuring Rock and Classic Rock music; all the fun to dance and splash around to.

Everyone who wants to attend is invited to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the food, music, and fun of this very special event.

The Splash Pad will be open daily from 8 am to 10 pm, generally from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Parents should know that the splash pad is unsupervised, so parents are responsible for their children.  Park rules state that  children must have adequate adult supervision at all times, and children who are not yet potty trained need to wear swim diapers covered by  rubber pants.

Other rules are pretty general. No climbing, pulling, or hanging on equipment; no running on or around the Splash pad, and remember...if it's storming, you should NOT use the Splash pad.

Although it might sound like a good idea at the time, keep in mind that  water balloons, playground mulch, bottles, rocks and other foreign objects should be kept OUT of the Splash pad areas.

Pets are prohibited from entering Alexander Park & the Splash Pad area as well.

There are trash barrels provided around the park, so please keep the brand new park litter free so everyone can enjoy.

