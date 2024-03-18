Albany’s Paige Meyer In the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

BROOKINGS, SOUTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- A Stearns County woman is back in the big dance.

Albany's Paige Meyer is a junior guard on the South Dakota State University women's basketball team.

They are a #12 seed and will take on #5 seed Utah in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball tournament. Their game is Saturday night in Spokane, Washington.

The Jackrabbits are making their 12th trip to the NCAA Tournament in 16 seasons of postseason eligibility. They earned the Summit League's automatic bid to the Big Dance by winning their 11th conference tournament trophy last week.

Meyer is averaging 15 points per game this season. She is a business major at SDSU.

Meyer is one of six Minnesotans on the Jackrabbits roster.

Last year the Jackrabbits won their first round game in the tournament and then lost in the second round.

