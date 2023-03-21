Albany Woman Hurt In a Rollover Crash
ALBANY (WJON News) -- An Albany woman was hurt in a rollover crash over the weekend.
Get our free mobile app
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a rollover crash on County Road 10 near Orchard Road in Albany Township.
Authorities say the driver, 41-year-old Stephanie Jacobs, lost control of her vehicle after hitting a snow drift and rolled into the ditch.
Jacobs suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by a private party.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Trobec's Bus Opens New Facility
- Restaurant Week Returns to St. Cloud
- Proposed State Funding May Help Daycare Providers
- Sartell Robotics Heading To World Championships
- 11 Candidates Apply for Waite Park Police Chief Job
LOOK: The best minigolf in every state
Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C.