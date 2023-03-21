Albany Woman Hurt In a Rollover Crash

ALBANY (WJON News) -- An Albany woman was hurt in a rollover crash over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a rollover crash on County Road 10 near Orchard Road in Albany Township.

Authorities say the driver, 41-year-old Stephanie Jacobs, lost control of her vehicle after hitting a snow drift and rolled into the ditch.

Jacobs suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by a private party.

