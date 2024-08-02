Albany Celebrating Heritage Day on Saturday
ALBANY (WJON News) -- Albany will celebrate Saturday with Heritage Day.
This year's theme is "Way Back When".
Some of the activities include the Purple Pride 5K, a Medallion Hunt, the Albany FFA Pedal Pull, Bean Bag Toss, inflatables, a beer garden, a 50/50 cash raffle, a parade, the band Stone Road, and fireworks.
