Alan D. Peterson, 60, Clear Lake

March 10, 1959 - February 28, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 4 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Alan D. Peterson, age 60, who passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Joseph Backowski and Rev. Virgil Helmin will concelebrate and burial will be at the parish cemetery in Clear Lake. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 3 and also one hour prior to services on Wednesday all at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Alan David Peterson was born on March 10, 1959 in St. Cloud to Cecil and Joan (Kronenberg) Peterson. He grew up and lived on his family farm in Clear Lake for most of his life. Alan attended St. Cloud Technical College’s Farm Management Program. He was united in marriage to Laurie Moore on February 16, 1985 at St. Marcus Catholic Church. He was very proud to be the 4th generation to live and work on his family farm. Alan was very passionate about agriculture. He was president of the Irrigators Association of Minnesota for 18 years and active in numerous agricultural groups. He was involved in the Clear Lake Lions and was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church. Alan enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, traveling, and golfing. He was very motivated, hardworking, and enjoyed the simple things in life. Most importantly, he was strong, determined, and never gave up.

Alan is survived by his wife, Laurie of Clear Lake; children, Ryan (Whitney) of Clear Lake, Matthew (Lindsey) of Monticello, and Nicholas (Dena) of Clear Lake; mother, Joan of Clear Lake; siblings, Glen (Patty Jo) of Clear Lake, and Rita (Jerry) Gooley of Rogers; and grandchildren, Hunter, Weston, and Bentley all of Clear Lake. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Alan may be made to CentraCare-Coborns Cancer Center, 1900 CentraCare Circle Suite 1600 St. Cloud, MN 56303.