Agnes Blaszak, 95, Foley

June 22, 1924 - February 13, 2020

Agnes Blaszak, age 95 of Foley, passed away February 13, 2020 at The Gardens at Foley Nursing Center surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Morrill. Rev. Matthew Langager and Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will Con-Celebrate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Agnes Blaszak was born June 22, 1924 in Alberta Township, Benton County to Thomas and Martha (Uritza) Jezierski. She married Sylvester Blaszak on April 14, 1942 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Agnes and Sylvester farmed in Morrill until retiring in the early 1990's when they moved to Foley. Agnes enjoyed tending her flower gardens, mowing lawn on her riding mower, farming, playing cards & bingo and dancing in her younger years. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Christian Mothers at St. Joseph's and St. John's Catholic Church.

She is survived by her sons; Peter, Foley, John of Foley and her grandchildren: Paul Blaszak, Janelle (Mike) Stoltenow; Meloney (Scott) Lentz; Theresa (Paul) Teicher and Sara (Bill) Czech as well as great grandchildren: Melissa Lentz; Tanner, Sawyer, and Ozzy Teicher; Corey, Levi and Austin Czech and a great-great granddaughter, Lilly Czech and a very special family friend, Jan. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Sylvester (1999), daughter-in-laws; Bonnie (2012) and Janet (2014) and all of her siblings. The family would like to thank those who attended the funeral Mass. No cards will be sent.