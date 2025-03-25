Priscilla is a lovebug.

This 8-year-old mixed breed came to the Tri-County Humane Society as a stray in late February.

She doesn't like sitting in her kennel very much. In fact, staffers say she acts "like a crazy dog in her kennel." But once she's out, she's very calm and a nice dog outside.

She weighs around 50 pounds and is spayed.

TCHS staff say she spent some time with a foster family and say she did well with larger dogs, but tended to chase smaller ones.

Her foster family says she did great in the car, and again, they thought she was a lovebug.

Get our free mobile app

If you're interested in meeting this good girl, call the TCHS and set-up a meet-and-greet. Setting an appointment ensures Priscilla is going to be ready to give you her undivided attention.

If you'd like to put an adoption hold on Priscilla, you can call 320-252-0896.

"An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

And if you'd like to see any of the animals available for adoption at the Tri-County Humane Society, you can visit them virtually 24/7 at TriCountyHumaneSociety.org.

If you want to meet any of these animals in real life, you can visit the Tri-County Humane Society at:

735 8th Street NE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

The shelter's open Monday through Friday, Noon-to-6 pm. Saturday and Sunday, Noon-to-5 pm.