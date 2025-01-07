Who's a good boy? Hansel is, that's who!

This white and red mixed breed is just 4-and-a-half months old. And boy, is he a typical puppy.

Hansel is expected to be around 44 pounds when fully grown. And he's been neutered already.

Hansel will need some training and direction -- again, he's quite the puppy. He's very active and the staff at the Tri-County Humane Society says he loves to be super active. They say a fenced-in yard would be ideal for Hansel.

Get our free mobile app

Also, TCHS staff say "slow and proper introductions to resident pets and children are always recommended when bringing a new animal home. Hansel would love durable chew toys and interactive toys to keep him busy! He'll need training, structure, and consistency to become a very good boy."

And if you were wondering, YES, Hansel has a sister named Gretl. She's been adopted and is in her new home already.

TCHS has a lot of pets right now. Puppies to grown dogs and cats -- and lots of kittens.

If you'd like to meet Hansel or any of the pets at the TCHS shelter, you can just stop in. Or if you want to make sure Hansel or any of the pets on the TCHS website are ready to meet you, make an appointment.