Adam D. Koenig, 44, St. Augusta

June 22, 1977 - October 6, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish in St. Augusta for Adam D. Koenig, 44, who passed away at his home from natural causes on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The Rev. Robert Rolfes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM at the church on Sunday, October 10, 2021 and one hour prior to services on Monday. Parish Prayers will be at 7 PM on Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Adam was born on June 22, 1977 in St. Cloud to Wayne and Diane (Winkelman) Koenig. He worked for WSI Industries Inc as a Mechanical Technician. Adam was a social person who loved to entertain and make others laugh. He was a great mechanic and could fix almost anything. Adam had a passion for raising and training Labrador Retrievers. He was a member of the Retriever Club for many years. Adam enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outside. His smile and laugh will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include his fiancée, Jennifer Colton of Elk River; parents, Wayne and Diane Koenig of St. Augusta; siblings, Jason Koenig of Cold Spring, Nicole (Gary) Fruth of St. Augusta, and Matthew (Julie) Koenig of St. Augusta; nieces, Madison, Grace, Sophia, Ana and Maggie; nephews, Kaden and Kolton; maternal grandmother, Eleanor Winkelman; and many extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Florence Koenig and maternal grandfather, Delbert Winkelman.