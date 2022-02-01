Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners to Play At The Ledge

WAITE PARK -- Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will be performing at The Ledge Amphitheater later this year.

The band announced Tuesday they will be making a stop in Waite Park on May 28th as part of their 2022 tour.

With a decade invested in a genre that’s seen him record with George Jones, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, and more, Lewis has claimed two #1 Billboard Country Album debuts for his albums Town Line and Sinner.

His single “Am I The Only One,” debuted on Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song, only the 9th time a debut has topped the chart since 1958.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster or at The Ledge Amphitheater Box Office.

Lewis is the second national act to be announced for this summer joining the Goo Goo Dolls who will play at The Ledge in September.