A Ghostly Good Time Is Coming To Xcel Energy Center In 2025
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Grammy-nominated Swedish rock band will bring their largest world tour ever to Minnesota next year. The theatrical rock icon Ghost is launching an over 55 show tour in 2025 and will take the stage at Xcel Energy Center on August 2nd.
Get our free mobile app
Ghost has accumulated nearly 10 billion streams and its 2022 LP "Impera" debuted at #1 in a sweep of U.S. album charts. More recently the band took to the silver screen last June with its feature film "Rite Here Rite Now." that spawned a chart-topping soundtrack album.
Ghost formed in Linköping, Sweden in 2006 and the band released their debut album, Opus Eponymous in 2010. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state
Gallery Credit: Megan Zee
Labor Day Weekend Northern Lights as Seen in Minnesota