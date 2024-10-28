A Ghostly Good Time Is Coming To Xcel Energy Center In 2025

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Grammy-nominated Swedish rock band will bring their largest world tour ever to Minnesota next year. The theatrical rock icon Ghost is launching an over 55 show tour in 2025 and will take the stage at Xcel Energy Center on August 2nd.

Ghost has accumulated nearly 10 billion streams and its 2022 LP "Impera" debuted at #1 in a sweep of U.S. album charts. More recently the band took to the silver screen last June with its feature film "Rite Here Rite Now." that spawned a chart-topping soundtrack album.

Ghost formed in Linköping, Sweden in 2006 and the band released their debut album, Opus Eponymous in 2010. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday.

