45 Additional COVID Related Deaths Thursday, Friday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there are 45 additional deaths related to COVID-19. The numbers are from both Thursday and Friday of this week.

Two of the deaths are in Stearns County and one is in Benton County. The total number of deaths since the pandemic began is now at 3,521.

MDH is also reporting an additional 9,040 new cases over the past two days, with 238 of them in Stearns County, 163 in Sherburne County and 69 in Benton County.

The total number of cases statewide is over 304,000, however, 257,000 are no longer in isolation.

The state says 16,423 people have had to be in the hospital with 3,715 of them spending time in the ICU.

The state has been able to process just over 4.1 million tests so far.