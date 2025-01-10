$40K in Grants Awarded to Central MN Organizations
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation has awarded $40,000 in grants to local organizations that support people with special needs, along with boys' and men's programming.
The Central Minnesota Special Needs grants include $10,000 to ConnectAbility of MN, $9,500 to WACOSA for its Lift Us Up Project, and $6,700 to Catholic Charities for its Therapeutic Engagement Project.
The Central Minnesota Boys and Men's Fund grants support programs or projects that address key challenges facing males.
Grants of $2,500 each have been awarded to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota for its Passport to Manhood program, D Blake Center for its Boys to Men program, United Way of Central Minnesota for its Community Mentorship Program, and the Veteran Resource & Enrichment Center for its Oasis CREW Military Family Garden project.
