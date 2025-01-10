$40K in Grants Awarded to Central MN Organizations

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation has awarded $40,000 in grants to local organizations that support people with special needs, along with boys' and men's programming.

The Central Minnesota Special Needs grants include $10,000 to ConnectAbility of MN, $9,500 to WACOSA for its Lift Us Up Project, and $6,700 to Catholic Charities for its Therapeutic Engagement Project.

The Central Minnesota Boys and Men's Fund grants support programs or projects that address key challenges facing males.

Get our free mobile app

Grants of $2,500 each have been awarded to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota for its Passport to Manhood program, D Blake Center for its Boys to Men program, United Way of Central Minnesota for its Community Mentorship Program, and the Veteran Resource & Enrichment Center for its Oasis CREW Military Family Garden project.

READ RELATED ARTICLES