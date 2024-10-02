Groundbreaking for 404 Garage Condos in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The official groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the 404 Garage Condos coming to Sauk Rapids.

Co-owners Gary Posch and Joe Sexton were joined by city leaders to celebrate the start of this unique project at 1400 19th Street NE in Sauk Rapids.

WJON News first told you about the garage condos back in August.

City of Sauk Rapids City of Sauk Rapids loading...

Posch says while the concept is new to the Sauk Rapids area they are popular in the Twin Cities, Big Lake, and the Brainerd area.

He says they want to create a sense of community at the site.

We've got a common space clubhouse that all of our owners will be able to be a part of to host parties and have gatherings. It's more than just a storage space, we want it to be a community.

Construction for phase one is already underway which includes the clubhouse and 10 units. Posch says they have room to grow.

We've got space on just under 11 acres here where we can develop up to about 80 condominiums depending on the sizes in the future that people decide to buy.

Posch says they are currently reserving spots, and he says both he and Sexton plan to have their own condos.

If everything goes well phase one could be finished by late this year or early next year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES