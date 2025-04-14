4 Stearns County Search Warrants Turn Up Alleged Drugs, Guns

UNDATED (WJON News) -- On Tuesday, April 8th Investigators from the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force conducted four search warrants in Stearns County. They were in reference to a federal investigation into the alleged distribution of drugs and gun possession.

The warrants for the 29000 block of County Road 12 in Spring Hill Township, the 300 block of 2nd Street Southeast in Melrose, the 200 block of 3rd Street Southwest in Melrose, and the 100 block of Pine Street in Sauk Centre.

Investigators found alleged controlled substances at each home and multiple guns at one location.

Investigators are charging 26-year-old Jimmy Ray Ansiel of Melrose, 20-year-old Autumn Olson of Sauk Centre, 34-year-old Jose Botello of Melrose, and 31-year-old Fermin Botello of Melrose. The two Botellos were taken into federal custody.

Ansiel and Olson are facing charges of controlled substance crimes. The Botellos are facing federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and controlled substance charges.

The Stearns County SWAT team and the FBI SWAT team were used in the execution of the warrants.

