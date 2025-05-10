2nd Annual Food Truck Fest An Event Of Love For Tenvoorde Ford

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is food, food, and more food at an annual event in St. Cloud on Saturday. Tenvoorde Ford is holding its 2nd Annual Food Truck Fest from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the dealership's parking lot.

The event features many local food trucks for people to sample goodies from. Employee Relations Coordinator Lily Tenvoorde says their employees really enjoy doing special events:

"Our employees love doing stuff like this, so yesterday they spent quite a bit of time moving all the vehicles, so it's a little bit a labor of love, but we love being able to help facilitate and support other local businesses in town as well."

Tenvoorde says it took them most of the day on Friday to move all the cars and make room for the food trucks. Dana Carpenter of Dana's Kitchen organized bringing all the trucks together. She says all the truck owners love doing events as a group:

"Yes, I would say a lot of us our like family, a lot of us have known each other through different areas of our life, and we've kind of all just came together as one big family."

Carpenter says it takes a lot of hours to coordinate everything, but the end results are worth it.

There is also a bounce house and games for the kids, a pop-up flower shop, crafts, and former Minnesota Viking Stu Voigt will be on hand signing autographs from Noon to 2:00 p.m.

