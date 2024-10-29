Savannah Bananas Bringing World Tour to Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A wildly popular minor league baseball team will be stopping in Minnesota next summer.

The Savannah Bananas have announced their 2025 World Tour schedule.  They will be playing at CHS Field in St. Paul on August 1st and 2nd.

The headliner team for those games is the Party Animals who will be taking on The Texas Tailgaters.

The only way for you to have a shot at getting tickets is by going to their website and signing up their their ticket lottery system.  By joining the ticket lottery that will put you into a random drawing that takes place two months before the event.

If your name is drawn, you'll have the chance to buy tickets.

But, you need to act fast, the lottery list closes this Friday, November 1st.  Savannah Bananas says when you join the lottery list does not affect your chances of being drawn as the drawing is completely random.

Standard tickets always start at $35.  VIB Experience tickets start at $100.

