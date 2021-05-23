2 Men Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

CLEAR LAKE -- Two men were hurt in a crash in Sherburne County's Palmer Township, near Clear Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday on Highway 25.

A car driven by 22-year-old Joshua Ludens of Becker was going west on 37th Avenue. Meanwhile, a pickup driven by 39-year-old Matthew Quinlan of Clear Lake was going north on Highway 25 when the two vehicles collided.

Ludens was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Quinlan was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.