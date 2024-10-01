Harvest of Horror in 15th Season in St. Augusta

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- The Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride in St. Augusta is back for its 15th season.

Organizer Jason Stock says you start by going on a hayride through a cornfield, then you go through the woods, a haunted house, and a wild west town.

He says they like to make changes every year, and it takes months to set it up.

Getting a vision. And of course this year in April we had warm weather and we started early. We hit it really hard in June, July, August and September to be ready in October.

Stock says it's a labor of love for him and his family.

In the summer I'm putting in 40 hours plus a week getting ready. We're out there every day building, so it's a labor of love, you have to have a passion for it.

Stock says the actors earn scholarships, with $150,000 in scholarship money given out so far.

They have concessions on site.

Get our free mobile app

Last weekend was their opening weekend. They are open every Friday and Saturday night from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. through October.

They don't do online sales, but you can buy tickets through the Value Connection or just show up.

READ RELATED ARTICLES