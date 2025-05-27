14-Year-old St. Cloud Boys Arrested for Attempted Auto Theft

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud teenagers were arrested over the holiday weekend after allegedly trying to steal vehicles.

St. Cloud Police got a call at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on a report of two boys trying to break into vehicles. Officers responded to an apartment parking lot in the 1400 block of Washington Memorial Drive.

Once they arrived, the officers found two 14-year-old boys at the scene who then tried to flee on foot. The boys were arrested and booked into a juvenile detention facility.

Police discovered a Hyundai with a broken window and damage to the ignition system.

Police were called back to the scene on Monday morning, where a second Hyundai vehicle had a broken window and ignition damage. The investigation determined the damage was caused by the same 14-year-old boys the night before.

The cases are being forwarded to the Stearns County Attorney's Office for consideration of felony charges.

