Zoning Board Vote On Daycare For Former Ace Bar Building Delayed

Zoning Board Vote On Daycare For Former Ace Bar Building Delayed

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The request to open a daycare in the former Ace Bar building on East St. Germain Street has been delayed.

The Zoning Board of Appeals held a public hearing during its meeting Tuesday night.

The owner of Mother's Love Childcare told the board they planned to have an enclosed outdoor play area in the back parking lot. The drop-off and pick-up would also be in the back of the building.

Neighboring building owners expressed concerns with the plan because it would mean children and parents crossing the alley to access the daycare.

The board postponed making a decision until next month.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Mother's Love Childcare Center is seeking a CUP to operate a daycare facility for up to 100 children with the hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Read More: Public Hearing For New Daycare At Former Ace Bar Site |

READ RELATED ARTICLES

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s

From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON