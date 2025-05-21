Zoning Board Vote On Daycare For Former Ace Bar Building Delayed
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The request to open a daycare in the former Ace Bar building on East St. Germain Street has been delayed.
The Zoning Board of Appeals held a public hearing during its meeting Tuesday night.
The owner of Mother's Love Childcare told the board they planned to have an enclosed outdoor play area in the back parking lot. The drop-off and pick-up would also be in the back of the building.
Neighboring building owners expressed concerns with the plan because it would mean children and parents crossing the alley to access the daycare.
The board postponed making a decision until next month.
Mother's Love Childcare Center is seeking a CUP to operate a daycare facility for up to 100 children with the hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
