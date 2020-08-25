Zimmerman Woman Pleads Guilty to Disability Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Zimmerman woman has pleaded guilty to disability fraud. The United States Attorney's Office says 60-year-old Annamarie Green plead guilty Monday to one count.

According to her guilty plea and court documents in October of 2014 Green applied for disability benefits from the Social Security Administration, which approved her application in August of 2015. Documents show on multiple occasions from August 2015 through 2018 Green failed to disclose her work activities for Select Home Care Incorporated, a company she owned and operated. As a result, Green received at least $40,000 in social security disability benefits.

As part of the plea agreement, Green agreed to pay restitution.