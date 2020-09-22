Zeno F. Gohman, 90, Becker

May 20, 1930 - September 21, 2020

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Zeno F. Gohman, 90, of Becker will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker. Zeno passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Michael Kellogg will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Marcus Parish Cemetery, Clear Lake.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Zeno was born on May 20, 1930 in Clear Lake to the late Louis and Sophie (Eilers) Gohman. He graduated from Becker High School. He married Jeanette Voigt on September 6, 1954 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. They resided in St. Cloud their whole married life, raising four children and were active members of St. Augustine’s Parish. They enjoyed almost 50 years together. Zeno was employed as a Field Supervisor with Scenic Sign Company for 35 years. Zeno was proud that he designed and made neon for Scenic Sign. He married Alice Koenig May 2004 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They moved to Becker and are members of Mary of the Visitation Parish. Zeno was a member of the St. Cloud Knights of Columbus Council #961 and the Crosier Apostolate.

Zeno enjoyed traveling (visiting 49 states), woodworking and volunteering with Meals on Wheels. Above all he treasured spending time with his family - especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his quick wit, generosity and kindness.

Zeno is survived by his wife, Alice; children, Gary (Mary) of St. Cloud, Karen (Michael) Harmsen of Clearwater, Linda (John) Schwab of St. Cloud, Judy (Bill) Haralson of Shoreview; four granddaughters, Rebecca, Meghan, Bethany, Alison; great grandchildren, Calab, Natalie, McKenzie, Owen, James; 12 stepchildren; many step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and sisters, Zella Koenig, Janet Voigt and Geneva Beautz.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette in 2003.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of 5 North at the St. Cloud Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.